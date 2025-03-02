Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Invests $12.46 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,458,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 10.8% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

