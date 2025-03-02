Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.
Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $129.81 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
