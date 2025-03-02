Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.