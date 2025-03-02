Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 48,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 65,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $248.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.52 and a 200-day moving average of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

