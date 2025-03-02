QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,778 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 693,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

