QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 327.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

