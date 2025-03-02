QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,843 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $135.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average is $141.94. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

