QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.