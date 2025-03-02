QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $173.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $173.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average of $158.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

