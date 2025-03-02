QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,820 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.26 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

