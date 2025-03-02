Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $189.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $91,138.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,140.91. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,144 shares of company stock valued at $699,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.8 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.