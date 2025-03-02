Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,698.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $55.54 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.30. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

