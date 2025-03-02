Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,698.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $55.54 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.30. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $52.25.
