Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $698.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $698.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

