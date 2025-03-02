Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 193 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

