Riverview Trust Co Sells 128 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.83 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

