Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $82.23. Approximately 614,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,640,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Baird R W raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,922. This represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,100.32. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,783 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $129,015,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $87,632,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after buying an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

