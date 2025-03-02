Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Up 113.8% in February

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the January 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROMJF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,875. Rubicon Organics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

About Rubicon Organics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.