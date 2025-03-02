SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the January 31st total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SABS has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAB Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SABS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

