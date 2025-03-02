Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

About Salvatore Ferragamo

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men’s and women’s footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men’s and women’s leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.