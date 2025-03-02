SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $174.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $206.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.71.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

