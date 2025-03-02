SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $77.58 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 608,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,577,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VYM opened at $134.05 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.67.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

