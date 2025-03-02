Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBSNY traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $28.51. 38,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.