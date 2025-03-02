Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,382.08

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $1,382.08 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.17 or 0.97407720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,410.99 or 0.94397879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00009993 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

