Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Boosted by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SCHG opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.