Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 203.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,117,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 728,223 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 128,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,275 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 161,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.