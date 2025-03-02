Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Sega Sammy Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

