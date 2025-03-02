Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on February 3rd.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $102.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

