Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Down 35.9% in February

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 266,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 355.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.18% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

