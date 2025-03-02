Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $3.81. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 34,840 shares.

Senstar Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 million, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senstar Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Senstar Technologies worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

