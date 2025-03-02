Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 155,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

