Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $2.31 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 25,699 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,663,000 after buying an additional 357,771 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $40.20 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

