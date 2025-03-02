Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.66%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

