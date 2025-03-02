Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 1,106 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTD. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $264.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.88. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

