Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases New Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $64.12 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

