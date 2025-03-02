Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes $3.07 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 62,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,181,000 after purchasing an additional 142,487 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

