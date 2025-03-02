Sherman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 14,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

PayPal stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.