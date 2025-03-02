Sherman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 436 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after buying an additional 1,185,892 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,109,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.4 %

Airbnb stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $112,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,779.70. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,117,468 shares of company stock valued at $299,565,586 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.