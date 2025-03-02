Sherman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,664 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bakala Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bakala Capital LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

