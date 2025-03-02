Sherman Asset Management Inc. Takes $653,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,314.7% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

