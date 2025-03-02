Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Decreases By 38.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 2.6 %

About Barratt Developments

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Further Reading

