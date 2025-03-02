Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Expands By 89.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,704. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $21.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.