Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Grows By 146.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Further Reading

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

