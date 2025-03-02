Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Grows By 146.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $6.95.
Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay Pacific Airways
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.