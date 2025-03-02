Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Grows By 133.2%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,644,800 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the January 31st total of 3,278,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Price Performance
Shares of CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.44 during trading on Friday. China Power International Development has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42.
China Power International Development Company Profile
