Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Grows By 133.2%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,644,800 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the January 31st total of 3,278,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.44 during trading on Friday. China Power International Development has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42.

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

