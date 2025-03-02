Short Interest in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Decreases By 60.9%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the January 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in comScore by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. comScore has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on comScore in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

