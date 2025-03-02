Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Drops By 42.2%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of COIHY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.09. 809,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

