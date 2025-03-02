Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Drops By 42.2%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on COIHY
Croda International Stock Performance
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.