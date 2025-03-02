Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Decreases By 43.2%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 234,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.18. 20,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,821. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

About Datasea

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 618.32%.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

