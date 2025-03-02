Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Decreases By 35.1%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elis Price Performance
Shares of Elis stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. Elis has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $25.28.
About Elis
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elis
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.