Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Decreases By 35.1%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Elis stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. Elis has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

