Short Interest in Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Declines By 41.0%

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Engie Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 125,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Engie has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

