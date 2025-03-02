Short Interest in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Drops By 65.0%

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the January 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $15.13.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
