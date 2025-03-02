Short Interest in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Drops By 65.0%

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the January 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $15.13.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.