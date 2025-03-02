Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Declines By 50.0%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,676. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $174.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

